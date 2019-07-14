What a Finish in Sparta as Kurt Edges Brother Kyle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -In arguably the greatest finish in the history of the Kentucky Speedway, Kurt Busch held off Kyle Busch to claim the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400. The victory marked the first triumph of the year for Kurt Busch as he just nipped his brother .
The Busch brothers battled fender to fender during the race’s final lap. They bounced off each other a couple times and Kurt seemed to lose momentum until he quickly recovered to win it.
Joey Logano appeared to be on his way to Victory Lane but then a spin by Bubba Wallace with six laps left sent the 400 into overtime. Logano and Kyle Busch were side-by-side at the restart but then Kurt Busch and Erik Jones made their late dash to get into contention. The Busch brothers then rocketed into a one-two position to create a thrilling finish.
Jones wound up running third with Kyle Larson fourth and Denny Hamlin fifth. It was the third time the Busch brothers had finished one-two .
“I’m really happy we came out on top, said Kurt. We beat my little brother. He gave me a little room on top and I have him to thank for that”.
