Cause of fire that destroyed 3 St. Matthews area businesses released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One month after a fire destroyed three businesses in the St. Matthews area investigators released the cause of the fire.
Officials said the fire was accidental and caused by a light ballast from a fluorescent light fixture that failed in Simply Mac.
Simply Mac, Domino’s Pizza and Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling were destroyed in the fire on June 17 off of Breckinridge Lane.
A Simply Mac employee told WAVE 3 News the fire happened when an employee flipped a switch inside the store. Fire officials said that corroborates with their investigation.
The stores are boarded up with a fence around the property.
No one was injured in the fire.
