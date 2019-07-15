Cause of fire that destroyed 3 St. Matthews area businesses released

Simply Mac, Domino’s Pizza and Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling were destroyed in the fire on June 17 off of Breckinridge Lane.
By Maira Ansari | July 15, 2019 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 12:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One month after a fire destroyed three businesses in the St. Matthews area investigators released the cause of the fire.

Officials said the fire was accidental and caused by a light ballast from a fluorescent light fixture that failed in Simply Mac.

A Simply Mac employee told WAVE 3 News the fire happened when an employee flipped a switch inside the store. Fire officials said that corroborates with their investigation.

The stores are boarded up with a fence around the property.

No one was injured in the fire.

