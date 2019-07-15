Crews board up apartment where 2 people were found dead on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers were back at the apartment complex where two people were found dead the day before.
Police were talking to residents at the St. Williams apartments encouraging them to come forward if they know anything about the case.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s were found dead inside an apartment off of 17th Street. Their causes of death and names have not been released. But police say they died from unnatural means, and the cases are being investigated as homicides.
Police have repeatedly asked for the communities help solving crimes. LMPD said on Monday that there was no new information to release.
People at the scene would not speak on camera to WAVE 3 News, but they say that the man who died was in his 60s and had disabilities and lived at the apartment. Police have not said what the victims’ relationship was.
Maintenance crews were boarding up windows and removing carpet of the apartment on Monday because of blood stains.
A man in his 30s was shot and killed in the same block of 17th street on Thursday. Police say they are not sure if the incidents are connected.
"We're not ruling anything out," LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. "We don't have anything to point to that specifically to that at this point but, we certainly will be looking into it. can't rule it out yet."
No arrests have been made in Sunday’s case. If you have any information contact police.
