Double homicide on S 17th Street tops violent week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two bodies were found in an apartment on Sunday near California Park, according to LMPD.
Police released the information on the findings at 1100 17th Street just after 4 p.m. A man believed to be in his 60s and a woman in her 30s were found inside.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley could not give a specific time for the deaths, though she said the bodies probably haven’t been in the home longer than 24 hours. Police are also not sure of the relationship between the two victims.
Whether the victims lived at the residence hasn’t been released.
An autopsy will determine how the victims died, but early investigations determine both were by “unnatural means,” according to Smiley.
A man in his 30s was shot and killed in the same block of 17th Street on Thursday, though police aren’t sure if the incidents are connected.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” Smiley said. “We don’t have anything to point specifically to that at this point but we certainly will be looking into it and can’t rule it out yet.”
Sunday’s discovery adds more lives added to the list of Louisville homicides and even more unanswered questions for a city that has become fed up with the pain. Hours before, a coalition of community groups gathered to demand an end to the fear and the pain these senseless murders bring.
Among those taking a stand was Linda Gibson, sharing her trauma for the first time since her 17-year-old daughter was murdered in June. Sunday marked a day before what would be her daughter’s birthday.
“You do everything right in raising a child and teaching them how to be and then something like this that they aren’t affiliated with in no form or shape or fashion to take their lives away,” Gibson explained.
The solution, they believe, will not be found through increased policing, but through resources, parents taking action with their children, the community speaking up and lawmakers taking action against changes to conceal carry law.
“We all have a part in this the community - the politicians, law enforcement ... we’re all in this together," De’Nita Wright with the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression said.
The group is pleading for the community to start speaking up. Even in Sunday’s double homicide, there have been no arrests and police still looking for answers.
The identities of Sunday’s victims on S 17th Street have not been released.
Anyone with information can call 574-LMPD.
