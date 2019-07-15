Ex-LMPD officer accused of snitching appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He was an LMPD officer who was supposed to help stop the bad guys, not give them information. But that is what William Garrett is accused of doing.
Monday, Garrett appeared before a judge, offering a glimpse into what detectives are up against. The prosecutor asked for more time to prepare her case because the investigative file is so large. She said there are tons of documents and phone records, all of which they believe will prove Garrett was selling confidential police information.
WAVE 3 News broke the story last month when Garrett was indicted. His charges are bribery and unlawful access to a computer.
Investigators said they believe he was using his work computer to access information, then taking bribes in exchange, according to the indictment.
But when WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters started looking closer, it was discovered that Garrett had been on administrative reassignment after being accused of beating his wife. WAVE 3 News also discovered he’d pleaded guilty to violating the emergency protective order filed against him in that case. We even found a court order prohibiting him from having a gun in accordance with federal law.
But despite that judge’s order and the guilty plea, Garrett was never fired from LMPD. For 10 months he continued on the job.
He eventually quit the department in May. LMPD won’t comment on why he wasn’t fired.
Garrett’s next court date won’t be until September.
