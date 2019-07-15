FORECAST: Barry’s remnants bring clouds, rain to the region

- TUESDAY
- WEDNESDAY
- Heavy rain and stronger storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday with the remnants of Barry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase through the day with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning possible.
Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s across the area today.
A few showers will still be possible in the overnight, otherwise lingering clouds will keep temperatures warm in the 70s. What’s left of Barry will bring better rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday with rainfall totals 1-3” are possible.
A few strong storms are also possible with gusty winds the main concern. Outside of any storms, wind gusts up to 30 mph (or stronger) will be possible both days.
Some storms linger Thursday before drier and hotter conditions roll in for the weekend. The hottest temperatures of the season are possible with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices above 100°.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered Storms (30%); HIGH: 89°
TONIGHT: Scattered Storms (30%); Cloudy; LOW: 76°
TUESDAY (ALERT DAY) Storms Likely Late (60%); Windy; HIGH: 89°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.