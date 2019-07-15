JCPS offers free school supplies at back-to-school events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is offering free school supplies to students at several upcoming back to school events.
JCPS Family Resource & Youth Services Centers and other community partners including the Neighborhood Place and the Louisville Metro Department of Community Services are sponsoring the events.
All of the events are free and open to the public. Adults must accompany students in order to get the supplies.
The supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Here’s a list of the upcoming events:
- Saturday, July 20, Westport Middle School, 9 a.m. – noon (Located at 8100 Westport Road)
- Thursday, July 25, Valley High School, 9 a.m. – noon (Located at 10200 Dixie Highway)
- Saturday, July 27, Kindergarten ReadyFest at Farnsley Middle, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Located at 3400 Lees Lane. Kindergarten ReadyFest features music, games and other activities for students and their families. JCPS representatives will be on hand to provide students with free workbooks and supplies, help families complete paperwork for free and reduced school meals, and more.
- Saturday, July 27, Emmanuel Assembly of God, 6 – 8 p.m. (Located at 5701 Johnsontown Road)
- Thursday, August 1, The Academy @ Shawnee, 1 – 4 p.m. (Located at 4001 Herman Street)
- Friday, August 2, Cochran Elementary School, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Located at 500 W. Gaulbert Avenue)
- Saturday, August 3, Lighthouse Community Center, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Located at 5312 Shepherdsville Road)
- Saturday, August 3, Olmsted Academy North, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Located at 4530 Bellevue Avenue)
- Saturday, August 3, Meyzeek Middle School, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Located at 828 S. Jackson Street)
- Thursday, August 8, Southwick Community Center, 4 – 7 p.m. (Located at 3621 Southern Avenue)
- Saturday, August 10, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Located at 1503 Rangeland Road)
- Sunday, August 11, New Birth Church, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Located at 3301 Linda Lane)
