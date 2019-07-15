Jeffersonville Police warned 1 month ago of accused Big O Tire shooter’s behavior

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – The man charged with murder following a shooting at Big O Tires in Jeffersonville entered a plea of not guilty in the case.
Bobby Powell is facing charges of murder, aggravated battery, carrying a gun without a license within 500 feet of a school and possession of marijuana for his alleged role in the shooting that killed James Winters Jr. July 10.
Powell was brought before a judge in Clark County Monday morning for an initial hearing on the charges where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull asked the judge to continue a no bond order for Powell in the case, due to the murder charges and concerning posts made on social media in the days and weeks leading up to the shooting.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Along with the social media post depicting a hand holding a gun with the caption, “Coworker said he gon beat my a**? Let’s just say he don’t work here nomore,” Mull said other posts made by Powell have been a concern in the case.
“The Jeffersonville Police Department was in possession of information that they had obtained from other law enforcement officers that this defendant had made social media posts with him holding weapons, pulling weapons and had made prior statements indicating that he may be considering suicide and he may have received treatment for that in the recent past,” Mull said. “So those were factors that relate to his mental state and relate specifically to the safety of the community that needed to be brought to the judge’s attention for the setting of an appropriate bond.”
Powell’s attorney, Eric Weitzel, said they will be filing a motion with the court requesting a full hearing for Powell’s condition of bond in the case. The judge granted Mull’s no bond request temporarily until a bond hearing can be held. Weitzel said he believes once more evidence is presented to the court on behalf of Powell, he believes a bond will be granted in the case.
Having been retained as Powell’s attorney only recently, Weitzel said he has yet to review much of the evidence in the case but believes self-defense may Powell’s best option.
“I’ve got a copy of the probable cause affidavit, that’s the only thing I’ve seen. I’ve not seen the video, I’ve not seen any witness statements, I’ve not seen police reports. Once I get those in and gather all the other evidence we may need, I’ll sit down and look at it and see what strategy is best,” Weitzel said. “From an initial gloss-over of the information I’ve been provided, it sounds like self-defense would be the defense we would pursue.”
Powell will be back in court for a hearing Aug. 14. A trial date has been set in the case for Nov. 12.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.