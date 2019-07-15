LMPD investigating possible random shooting that struck woman’s car on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a terrifying moment for a Louisville woman who said shots were fired at her on the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265).
The woman told WAVE 3 News she was targeted at random while driving home Sunday night.
A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said the agency is looking into the incident.
The woman doesn’t want to be identified, but said she feels lucky to be alive.
It all started Sunday night in on I-265 West. The Louisville woman said she just helped her brother move and was headed home on the Gene Snyder when she passed the Bardstown Road exit and noticed a red PT Cruiser coming up behind her.
“They were following behind me,” she said.
She noticed for several minutes the PT Cruiser kept following and she wondered if its driver was mad, possibly because she was driving too slow. She says the car started swerving, then pulled up beside her.
“The tint was so dark you couldn’t see in it," she said of the vehicle.
What she could see? The glass in the back hatch cracked open and the tip of a gun pushed out.
“They lifted that up just enough to point the gun out,” she explained.
She said she feared for her life as terrifying thoughts ran through her mind.
“That I was done,” she said. “I thought I was dead. Then all I heard was a very loud pop.”
She said suddenly, her windshield cracked. She pulled over at the next exit and called police.
“I was hysterical," she said. "They had to calm me down and I was just scared for my life.”
She said one of two LMPD officers who arrived to help her said it looked like the bullet went sideways, just grazing the glass.
WAVE 3 News asked if police identified what type of gun may have been used.
"They didn’t,” she said. “They don’t know, they’re trying to find the people to figure it out.”
She said another officer speculated the reason it happened could be a number of things, including a gang initiation.
“He said if that bullet would have come through the windshield, it would have hit me in my forehead,” she said.
LMPD confirmed its officers did take a report and are investigating this incident.
