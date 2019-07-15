Man accused of breaking in home; stabbing homeowner in face, neck and chest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man accused of stabbing a homeowner multiple times was arrested after barricading himself inside the house.
Robert L. “Travis” Allen surrendered to police around 5:30 Sunday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to Goullon Court around 1 p.m. on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found Allen barricaded inside the home, according to LMPD.
Prior to that, he entered the home and stabbed the homeowner in his face, neck and chest, causing severe injuries, according to an arrest document.
The homeowner was able to escape and run to a nearby neighbor’s house to call police.
Allen eventually exited the home and was peacefully arrested.
In court Monday morning, the judge said she could not believe Allen wasn’t still in custody because of the severity of his prior charges.
She set his bond at $500,000. Allen is charged with burglary and assault.
