Mothers united by gun violence grief aim to spark change in Louisville communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of women united by grief have vowed to help other young people avoid ending up like their loved ones.
Frustrated by murder after murder, they’ve decided to do something positive, reaching out to the young people most at risk, getting to them with kindness before the violence does.
The women who stood together on Sunday are connected in a way that no one would want - their loved ones, all gunned down, victims of city’s plague. Richard Harper was killed January 7 at a school bus stop. DeCorian Curry, hit by a stray bullet in May during a drive by. Nathaniel Hill was killed outside of Wayside Christian Mission and Phillip Walton was killed in 2017 in Park Hill.
The women, three mothers and a sister, hope to turn their grief into good. They’ve launched the Stop the Violence Back to School Giveaway. Starting Tuesday, they’ll collect items for kids up to 12th grade.
“We just want their name to be honored," Nicole Cowherd, Harper’s mother, said.
But their goal expands beyond school supplies.
“My focus is to get the kids’ attention, to let them see what we’re going through ... that maybe that they could understand that there’s bigger things to life to wanna fight, wanna argue, wanna shoot," Beverly Taylor, Hill’s sister, said.
The women are also hoping to spark change in adults in their communities.
“This community as a whole we have that word in our mind that if you snitch, or you rat ... but when it comes to a homicide, you can call LMPD and you can do anonymous,” Cowherd said. “You don’t have to tell your name or nothing but if you know something, if you see something, I feel like you should tell and I think that’s our biggest problem.”
As part of the group’s effort, they’re also teaming up with barbers and stylists for free haircuts. It’s part of an effort to show youth that a community does care about them.
Items for kids can be taken to the Devastating Doo’s salon on West Market Street.
