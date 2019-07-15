Sen. Rand Paul discusses immigration, tariffs, local business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky's junior senator was in Louisville Monday to speak with a local company about concerns they had over how the Buy American Act was being enforced.
Conco, Inc. in Louisville said some federal rules and regulations are possibly being ignored by the Department of Defense, resulting in harm to their business. Senator Rand Paul sat down with Conco management Monday to discuss what the government can do to help them erase their concerns.
Conco has been building equipment for the government for decades, some of which dates back to the Vietnam War. Management at Conco discussed with Paul issues like the tariffs that were placed on steel, and they said they buy American, and those steel prices are finally starting to return normal.
However, last year, they showed some concern that some other companies weren't being held to the same standards by the Department of Defense when contracting out their work.
"One of the issues I learned this morning is there's a primary contractor and sub-contractors," said Sen. Paul, "and sometimes when you're a sub-contractor maybe the rules aren't being made as well, and so what we'll do is continue to work with Conco and see if we can be an advocate for them."
One product that Conco develops is steel containers later to be used to hold ammunition.
Sen. Paul was also asked about immigration on Monday, in response to raids expected to come this week to find and arrest illegal immigrants.
Sen. Paul explained his thought process behind an immigration bill that he has been working on, saying he wants to increase the number who are allowed into the country legally, in order to decrease the number of people who come ilegally.
"Most of the immigrants that come to Kentucky, many in my community, are good hard-working people," he said. "I'm not against immigrants, but I am against people breaking the law."
Sen. Paul has also introduced a bill to reduce paperwork for Kentucky Farmers.
