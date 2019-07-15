Sen. Rand Paul ‘dumbfounded’ by criticism of United States by immigrant congresswoman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Rand Paul was in Louisville Monday to discuss issues facing a local business, but he also took other questions from media.
Paul was asked about a recent tweet by President Donald Trump in which he suggests certain lawmakers go back to the "crime infested places from which they came."
Opponents of President Trump are saying it was a racist attack on at least one congresswoman who emigrated from Africa, while others say it is not.
Rep. Ilhan Omar is a Somalian Refugee, who has made it no secret she regularly disagrees with the current presidential administration.
Sen. Paul was asked about Ilhan Omar Monday.
“I’m sort of dumbfounded how unappreciative she is of our country,” Paul said. “She says this is terrible, a place without justice and all this. She’s a congresswoman. She got here as a refugee 20 years ago. She’s elected to congress. I can’t imagine a better country that elected her to congress and she badmouths our country.”
Paul said he is in favor of increasing the number of lawful immigrants allowed into the country each year, and added that many of the immigrants and refugees he's worked with in Kentucky have been great additions to America.
“I know this Somali family that came about the same time [as Omar] to Bowling Green, and it’s just this dramatic story of hope and wonder,” Paul said. “Those are the stories, but it’s not this angry story.”
Sen. Paul said Rep. Omar is off base in her accusations against the United States and President Trump.
“She has this bitterness and anger toward the country,” Paul said. “So I think she does deserve a rebuke over trying to say we have a rotten country.”
Paul said there have been a large number of refugees in Kentucky that have become successful members of society.
