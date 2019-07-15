StormTALK! Monday Edition

Rain bands will start to pop in later this afternoon west of I-65 in a very spotty nature. The bands will increase more on Tuesday and Wednesday. While some isolated severe wind gusts and isolated tornadoes can develop in these situations, no doubt the blinding rainfall will be the biggest hazard. With rainfall rates over 2 to 2.5″, travel will be impacted at times in addition to flash flooding of creeks/streams. Pay careful attention to the radar trends the next few days.