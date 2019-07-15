StormTALK! Monday Edition

2 main headlines this week:
LEFTOVERS OF BARRY ARRIVE WITH T-STORMS AND HEAVY RAIN
HOTTEST AIR OF THE SEASON BY THE WEEKEND
# 1
Rain bands will start to pop in later this afternoon west of I-65 in a very spotty nature. The bands will increase more on Tuesday and Wednesday. While some isolated severe wind gusts and isolated tornadoes can develop in these situations, no doubt the blinding rainfall will be the biggest hazard. With rainfall rates over 2 to 2.5″, travel will be impacted at times in addition to flash flooding of creeks/streams. Pay careful attention to the radar trends the next few days.
#2
After “Barry” leaves town, it will leave us the gift of tropical humidity. When the sunshine returns in full force by Friday, the combination will start to push our heat index into dangerous levels of 100-110 degrees. This looks to carry into the weekend as well.
Busy week for us. More to come!
