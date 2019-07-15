Study: Lawn mowers injure thousands of children each year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine-thousand children each year have to go to the emergency room because they are injured by a lawn mower, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Eight-hundred of the young victims were run over by a riding mower.
Here in WAVE Country, a toddler was airlifted to the hospital after his grandfather backed over him accidentally on a riding mower.
While that accident happened as the two-year-old boy ran around his yard, health experts say many accidents start with an adult giving a child a ride.
“Riding in someone’s lap or trying to ride next to them,” Erika Janes, Injury Prevention Coordinator for Norton Children’s Hospital said. “And those seats are made for one person and one person only.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics reports kids are particularly fascinated with riding mowers.
Blades on a residential lawn mower can move at a rate of 12,000 feet per second, more than enough to slice through an object or turn it into a projectile.
At a time when mowers have never been safer, customers primarily concentrate on power and speed.
Joshua Anderson, co-owner of Andersons’ Sales and Service, said that is his customers’ number one question.
New riding mowers are equipped with a feature that shuts off the blades when the mower backs up. They also have a switch to turn the feature off.
“I would say a majority of the time they're going to bypass it,” Anderson said. “They don't like the blades to kick off when they go into reverse. When they want to back up, they want to mow backing up.”
Safety experts recommend keeping children out of the yard when a mower is operating.
A study from Johns Hopkins reveals injured toddlers are most likely to require amputation.
Teenagers also see their share of mowing accidents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 16 as the youngest age for operating a riding mower.
Walk-behind mowers are recommended to be operated by kids 12 and up.
