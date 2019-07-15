Teen suspect in June double homicide pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A man charged by LMPD in connection with a shooting last month that killed two people and left a third wounded, entered a plea of not guilty on Monday.
Shawn L. Hollingsworth, 18, of Louisville, is facing two counts of murder and one count of assault.
On the night of June 23, LMPD officers were called to the 3600 Block of Parthenia Ave, in the Jacobs neighborhood. A woman called 911 saying she and another woman had been shot while inside a car.
The woman who called police was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A third victim, a man, was found a few blocks away at Parthenia and Carlisle avenues. He later died from his wounds at University Hospital.
Hollingsworth is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond. He’s due back in court on August 9th.
