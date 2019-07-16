ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, strong winds with PM Storms

- TODAY (7/16/19)
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Heavy rain and stronger storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be cloudy this morning with a few showers possible early.
Numerous thunderstorms develop this afternoon as what’s left of Barry gets closer; the strongest storms may produce damaging winds.
Thanks to the amount of moisture in our area, expect torrential downpours which may lead to localized flooding. Outside of today’s storms, it will be a windy day with gusts near 30 mph.
Highs today max out in the mid to upper 80s before temperatures fall into the 70s overnight.
Scattered storms stick around Wednesday as Barry’s remnants push east.
The heat returns Thursday as highs jump back into the 90s.
Highs Friday through Sunday look to sit in the low to mid-90s with heat indices near 100°+.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY: Mostly cloudy; Numerous PM thunderstorms (60%); Breezy (gusts 25-35 MPH); HIGH: 89°
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Numerous thunderstorms (60%); Cloudy; LOW: 74°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy; Scattered thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 86°
