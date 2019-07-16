ALERT DAY: Periods of showers & thunderstorms, heavy rain & wind possible

- TODAY (7/16/19)
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Heavy rain and stronger storms possible
- FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Heat index values nearing 105°
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the short term the forecast is all about the remnants of “Barry."
Expect periods of showers & thunderstorms this afternoon & evening to fade overnight. These storms will have the potential to produce strong winds and heavy rainfall totals. For these reasons we’ll keep the Alert Day in place through tonight. While severe weather can’t be ruled out, the chances are low. Areas of east of I-65 would be in the better atmospheric environment.
Temperatures have topped 90 degrees once again in Louisville – now the 27th ninety degree day this season.
Showers and a few thunderstorms move east with the track of the low overnight, but with the loss of sunlight and daytime heating we’ll see a weakening trend in the radar echoes.
A few scattered storms will remain in our Wednesday and Thursday forecast and any that develop will be efficient rainmakers.
Temperatures take over the headlines for the end of the week and the weekend with highs back into the 90s. Combine the ground moisture and you get a heat index between 100°-115°.
Take it easy with the warmest readings of the summer, so far, on the way!
FORECAST
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: periods of showers & thunderstorms (60%); Gusty wind (25 - 35 MPH); LOW: 74°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms (40%). HIGH: 90°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 93° (heat index near 100°)
