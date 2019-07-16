Charlie Vettiner Park renovations underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite a tight city budget, crews broke ground Tuesday on an $800,000 renovation of Charlie Vettiner Park in southeast Jefferson County.
The project will add new tennis courts, a pickleball court and more than 60 new parking spaces.
Metro Council members say families who use the park complain most about the parking.
“There are cross country events, other school events that take place here, and there’s generally, there hasn’t been until now, there hadn’t been enough parking,” Councilman Kevin Kramer said.
Council members were asked why improvements were being made to Charlie Vettiner when Metro Park’s pools are closed.
Kramer explained the council controls the capital budget, which covers park improvements, while the mayor is in charge of the operating budget, which includes the pools.
