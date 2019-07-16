Cincinnati Zoo now home to world’s largest corpse flower that smells like ‘rotting flesh’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The world’s largest and rarest Indonesian plant that only blooms about once a decade and smells like rotting flesh could stink up the Cincinnati Zoo.
Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the corpse flower, is a pungent plant that blooms every seven to 10 years and only for a short time.
Officials at the zoo said while it’s in bloom, the flower emits a strong odor described as a combination of “Limburger cheese, garlic, rotting flesh and smelly feet.”
According to the zoo, they are also vulnerable to habitat loss as Sumatra’s rainforests are chopped down to clear ground for palm oil plantations.
The zoo is looking to name the flower Morticia or De"Kay". You can vote on their Facebook or Twitter page.
