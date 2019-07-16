Community rallies to reopen Sun Valley Pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City budget cuts kept all four Metro Parks pools closed. However, one council member worked to rally the community and get the pool open.
Residents in Valley Station and PRP at Monday’s kickoff celebrated the pool’s opening, and what they did together as a community with the help of District 14 Councilwoman Cindi Fowler.
"It’s fun it’s great to finally have our place back,” Valley Station resident Emily Fowler said.
"I just feel happy,” nine-year-old J’onte Johnson said.
Monday, the Valley Station and PRP community took the first jump at the Sun Valley pool together. To complete the circle of how they got their community back up and swimming.
“It represents our Southwest pride,” Cindi Fowler said. “Not having a pool was not an option.”
In February, Fowler heard public pools would close because of the budget. To stick with “plan A” and keep hers open, she worked to get the funds and open Sun Valley by the goal date of July 15th. She said it was something she had to do.
"She was the only person that was able to fight and was able to do it,” said nine-year-old Lydia Rudolph, Fowler’s granddaughter.
Fowler said Sun Valley has been a staple in the community for 50 years. Now children can splash and work on a life-saving skill with their families.
Fowler said there already are not enough swim opportunities and she doesn’t think it’s fair to have open pools only in certain areas.
Wave 3 News reached out to see if other pools could be opened. Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said the story on pools opening is just the beginning.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.