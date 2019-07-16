Daly returns to Kentucky for Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Major champion John Daly is in Kentucky this week preparing for the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
Daly, who’s been suffering with a right knee injury, spoke to reporters Tuesday before his practice.
“It went down," Daly said. “I don’t know what the medical terms are, but (my doctor) said at least now you can get a replacement.' So after this season, I’ll.. get a half replacement.”
Daly’s visited WAVE Country several times on the tour, including visits to Valhalla for the PGA Championship in 1996, 2000 and 2014. He said he enjoys coming here to visit with old friends he’s made around the Commonwealth.
“Me and Coach Cal were really good friends,” Daly said. “He was at Memphis when I lived there. We were hoping he’d come to Arkansas. He took a visit when Broyles was the AD.. But I’ll never forget he called me, and said ‘do you think I should take this Kentucky job?’ And I said Coach, you’ll never know how good you really are... you were good at Memphis, but Kentucky.. And of course, he’s been great here.”
Daly said he’s thankful for the troves of fans who follow him to each event throughout the season.
“A guy asked me 'would you rather be in the hall of fame, and been on six Ryder Cup teams, and everybody hate you?” Daly said. “Or would you rather have the fan base you’ve got. And I said I’d rather have the fans.”
