Firefighters save 2 dogs from Jeffersonville fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Firefighters were able to save two dogs from a house fire Monday afternoon, according to officials.
Jeffersonville Fire crews responded to a working structure first in the 1200 block of east Court Avenue just after 6:30 p.m..
Once on scene, crews found a fire in the back of a home.
Officials say 24 firefighters responded, quickly getting the fire under control and saving two dogs.
No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.
