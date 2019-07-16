First person charged since Indiana’s new revenge porn law went into effect

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Think before you click and think even more before you share. Celebrities used to be the big targets of revenge porn but, now can happen to everyday people.
Revenge porn is a photo or a video that you may or may not know was taken in an intimate setting and shared without consent. Indiana is joining other states including Kentucky, making revenge porn a crime.
Just days after the law changing in Indiana, someone is being held accountable. In Clark County, they are enforcing the law for the first time and charging Dayo Lees, 31, with distribution of an intimate image.
According to court documents, Lees posted sexually explicit videos of himself and an ex-girlfriend to Snapchat. The woman told police that she never gave consent to Lees to record her. Police say she also had an EPO out against Lees.
According to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, revenge porn happens all too often.
"It often happens in the aftermath of a break up where a relationship has ended and one party to that relationship who is angry or upset will then get online in an attempt to embarrass the other person post videos and photographs they've taken of that person either nude or sexual activity," Mull said.
Ask any victim, having something so personal shared is beyond devastating. Most think that moment was going to be kept personal.
Posting revenge porn in Indiana is now a misdemeanor for a first offense, and a felony for a second offense. Indiana's law also allows civil lawsuits against someone accused of distributing nude or inmate images, and allows plaintiffs to pursue monetary damages.
Mull says he has put in a request for an arrest warrant to be issued on Lees. Lees is also facing a invasion of privacy charge.
As Mull’s office goes after alleged suspects, they are also making efforts to work with social media platforms to take down videos and photos of the victims in these cases.
