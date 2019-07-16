Homeless camps cleared out along Brook Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville cleared out two homeless encampments near the Interstate 65 overpasses on Brook Street near Breckenridge and College Streets on Tuesday.
It's not the first time the city has had to clear out similar camps, and again a group of people are looking to find a place to go next.
Twenty-one days after they were given notice of evacuation, residents are now having to reside elsewhere. Some of them have been staying at the encampment for the better part of a year.
"This is the only place I have," Kim Morrow said, "because I've been waiting seven years for an apartment."
Morrow has been here 9 months. Like many others, she struggles to find affordable housing.
Outreach programs like the St. John's Center have been speaking with the homeless population at these encampments for weeks.
"We get notified even before the notice goes up, so that we can be out here every day," St. John's Center Outreach worker Tiny Herron-Markwell said.
Herron-Markwell said there aren't enough shelter beds in Louisville to accommodate the population that needs them.
At these particular locations on Brook Street, residents said it had grown to the point where it became too much to handle.
"It got so out of hand with people just coming here we've never seen before," Morrow said. "I used to keep it clean, at least what I could do, and it just finally got out of hand. There's no way you could."
Outreach workers said the people who were at the encampment are still homeless, so all it means is they will just go to a different area to stay. They still want to remind the homeless population of the services that are available to them.
"Being out in the community, we're really building a good rapport with these individuals so that they will trust us to seek out these services," Herron-Markwell said, "and we provide transportation to and from. We'll load up our vehicles and we're all about the soft hand off."
Herron-Markwell said they have worked with the city as well as UofL to find alternative living situations.
