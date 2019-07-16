Indiana company sending game-changing technology to International Space Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An experiment to start growing human tissue in space will start Sunday, and an Indiana company is helping with the mission.
Techshot, which is based in Greenville, is teaming up with Nscrypt to send its 3D printer to the International Space Station.
The printer uses stem cells to create tissues that can grow into human organs in microgravity at the ISS.
“The benefits of microgravity is when you print a really soft material in space, it will stay in any shape you print it in. When you do that on the ground, it will sag. It will just look like a bowl of Jello when you’re done.” said Eugene Boland, Ph.D., Techshot Inc., Chief Scientist.
Boland said the goal is to grow hearts and other organs to help patients on the organ transplant list.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.