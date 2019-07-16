Officer shoots gun-wielding man at Indiana truck stop

MEMPHIS, Ind. (WAVE) – A man armed with a gun was injured when an officer shot him at a truck stop in southern Indiana on Tuesday.
The shooting happened at about noon at the Love’s Travel Stop, located at 13615 Blue Lick Road off Interstate 65, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said.
Huls said Charlestown police received a report about a missing man in the area of the truck stop.
Officers from multiple law-enforcement agencies responded to the truck stop, Huls said. A witness told WAVE 3 News’ David Mattingly that at one point, the man, whose identity was not immediately known, held his gun to his head.
Huls said that eventually, the man fired his gun, but didn’t indicate whether he fired into the ground or into the air or at the responding officers.
At least one officer fired at the man and struck him, Huls said.
The man was rushed to University Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
No officers were injured.
This story will be updated with more information becomes available.
