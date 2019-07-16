Kentucky health officials issue rabies warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky health officials are warning state residents to be careful around local wildlife.
Any wild animals may be at risk of carrying rabies.
Officials said Tuesday that it’s dangerous to try to catch or feed any wildlife in the area. Bats are the main carrier of the disease. They most often come out at dusk and dawn to eat.
“They’re really having a feeding frenzy right now,” said Luke Mathis, the environmental health supervisor at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
All contact with rabies should be taken seriously, as the disease can be deadly. Humans can contract rabies from a bite, scratch or saliva.
Residents are urged to keep up to date with vaccinations and refrain from feeding wild animals. Pets should be vaccinated against rabies.
Health officials suggest getting tested for rabies if bats are found around children, intoxicated adults or where someone sleeps.
Contact Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for the removal of wild animals.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.