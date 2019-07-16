LMPD SWAT team responds after stabbing in Paristown Pointe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the LMPD SWAT team responded to a residence Sunday afternoon after a report of a stabbing.
The initial call came at just after 1 p.m. at East Breckinridge Street and Schiller Avenue in Germantown, according to MetroSafe dispatch.
One person was transported for stab wounds, but an LMPD spokeswoman said the injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
The suspect then barricaded himself alone in a nearby house, on Goullon Court, near Swan and Lampon streets. That’s in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood.
The standoff ended just before 5:30 p.m., with the suspect surrendering peacefully. He has no injuries and several charges are pending against him.
