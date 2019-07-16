LouCity FC releases seating map, ticket prices for new stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A seating map and season-ticket prices have been released for the inaugural season of LouCity FC's new stadium in 2020.
The cheapest tickets will be $16 per game and $272 for the season in what the team is calling its Waterfront Supporter Zone. That figures to be a rowdy area, just behind one of the goals.
The most expensive seats will cost $65 per game and $1,105 for the season. Located in sections 123 and 124, the best seats in the house will be right at midfield.
Take a look at the map and pricing structure below:
