Louisville man missing in Alaska found dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WAVE) - The search for a Louisville man missing in an Alaska recreational area has come to a tragic end.
On July 9, Alaska State Troopers were contacted by a boater who found a partially submerged body in the Susitna River.
A coroner confirmed the body to be William Hartlage, 76.
Hartlage had been reported missing on June 27 by family members after failing to return from fly fishing outing.
Funeral arrangement for Hartlage are pending.
