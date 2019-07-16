New clubhouse opened for cancer support organization Gilda’s Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday served as an exciting day for Gilda’s Club and the people the organization serves.
The new facility on Grinstead Drive brings the organization more than double the clubhouse space.
Gilda’s Club will use the 35,000 square foot clubhouse as the new home for its cancer support community. The new space will allow the non-profit to serve more than 5,000 people a year, according to Gilda’s Club.
Families living with cancer who are members of Gilda’s Club attended Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, along with supporters who helped fund the project and approximately 40 kids from Camp Gilda.
“More families can be served, more families can know that they don’t have to face cancer alone because living with cancer is not a choice anyone would make, but how you live with it is your choice, and that’s what Gilda’s Club is all about,” Karen Morrison, Gilda’s Club President and CEO, said. “Living with cancer, with joy, with style, with purpose and yes, even with laughter -- in the spirit of Gilda Radner, that’s what we are all about.”
The new space also features the brand-new Noogieland, a play space designed for kids, complete with an indoor tree-house.
