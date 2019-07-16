Ordinance seeks to reduce pedestrian accidents, panhandling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across the city of Louisville, residents have probably noticed more and more panhandling at busy intersections.
Five Metro Council members believe it’s causing traffic and safety issues. They’ve tracked 21 deaths in pedestrian-involved collisions in 2018 in Louisville and 112 pedestrians killed on those roads in the past five years.
Councilmembers plan to introduce a Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Ordinance on Wednesday during Public Safety Committee that seeks to curb jaywalking.
Councilmen Pat Mulvihill (D-District 10) and Rick Blackwell (D-District 12) did extensive research with leaders of other cities, police agencies and homeless organizations. Three other councilmembers signed onto the bi-partisan proposal saying something has to change.
The goal is to make intersections safer.
Drivers like Kevin Stevenson agree with the ordinance.
“It’s a person flying a sign on every intersection and it’s terrible,” Stevenson said. “I don’t have anything against nobody flying a sign, but there has got to be a better way to do this.”
Most complaints come from drivers who say panhandlers, who may be homeless, are leaning into their cars or crossing traffic lanes to collect money from people. Drivers complain they have had to swerve to avoid them. City officials are hearing from them.
“Oh absolutely and it doesn’t take much driving through Louisville to experience it,” said Councilman Kevin Kramer (R-District 11), who also is sponsoring the legislation.
Kramer contends with his colleagues that the proposed ordinance will do two things: cut down on pedestrian accidents and reduce complaints about panhandling.
“They are afraid you’ll get hurt,” Chris, a homeless man from Texas, said about the proposal.
Chris was hanging out with Linwood Day, of Louisville, in the busy intersection of Brook and Jefferson streets off I-65. Day said he gets better money inside the intersection, as well as food.
They both told WAVE 3 News they’re already hurting and the ordinance unfairly targets them.
“Before you jump into something you should analyze the whole situation a little more,” Chris said.
Day showed us his police citation for disregarding traffic at the intersection.
Harold McCray got a similar citation Saturday night at First and St. Catherine streets. McCray, whose sign states he has brain cancer, was ticketed for walking into traffic for a $10 bill.
“I had to get up on that concrete thing to get it because that way I’m not in the black top street,” he explained.
WAVE 3 News asked McCray if an ordinance is passed and people are fined, will he stop going into the intersection?
“I have to, because I couldn’t afford the fines,” McCray said. “That’s supposed to be a right of America, you know, land of the free, and you’re supposed to be able to cross the street when you want to.”
He believes drivers distracted by their phones are a bigger problem.
Ordinance fines range from $25 to $250.
The proposal would make it so panhandlers could still accept money and food on the sidewalk, but could not go into intersections.
Councilmembers say they believe this ordinance will withstand legal challenges. It would not impact agencies like firefighters who collect money for charity events.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.