Police: Man injured in June motorcycle crash was on stolen bike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who crashed the motorcycle he was operating in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood last month has appeared before a judge after being released from the hospital.
Rodger Thomas Pendleton, 46, of Louisville, is charged with receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain insurance.
On the afternoon of June 26, Pendleton was operating a motorcycle on Bardstown Road when he ran the red light at Grinstead Drive and struck another vehicle. Pendleton and his female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The passenger was critically injured while Pendleton’s injuries were classified as serious.
Louisville Metro police say the motorcycle had been stolen two days earlier and Pendleton's license was suspended.
Pendleton was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 surety bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.