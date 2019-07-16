Police: Man shoots himself during SWAT situation in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville police said a man shot himself in the head during a SWAT situation Monday night.
Police responded to a call about shots fired at the River Chase apartments when they say Travis Ruby announced he was armed.
Officers evacuated the neighboring apartments and called in SWAT. Ruby refused to cooperate, police said.
SWAT heard a gunshot inside the apartment while they were trying to make contact with Ruby. He was found alive and taken to the hospital.
Ruby was the only one injured. His condition was not immediately available, nor was it known why he started the confrontation in the first place.
