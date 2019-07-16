Man, woman, teen shot at home in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were injured in a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood of Louisville on Monday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Robinwood Road, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s off Rangeland Road between Shepherdsville Road and Poplar Level Road.
Emergency crews arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds.
A man and woman were shot, along with a 15-year-old boy, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said.
Crews rushed all three victims to University Hospital. They are all expected to survive, police said.
No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about this crime should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
