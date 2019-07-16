Shamrock Pet Foundation helps provide trauma kits to LMPD K9 officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shamrock Pet Foundation and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation have partnered together to purchase K9 Trauma Kits for the Louisville Metro Police Department’s K9 officers.
The kits include material needed for the dogs in case of emergency including NARCAN, QUICK CLOT, and other everyday medical supplies that could save a K-9′s life and even potentially their handlers.
“If you’re a handler going out deep into the woods on a search, you can throw this on your back, you have both hands free in a pack, you have a hand to work with your dog, you’ve got a hand to access your weapon or any other tools you may need," LMPD Canine Unit Lt. Joseph Davis said. "So, you’re able to keep all this stuff with you, so if there is a major emergency, some life or death trauma that happens to either you or your dog, you’ve got the ability to be able to minimize that trauma so you can get your dog to adequate first aide or health needs. Like I said, you can use some of this stuff for yourself also. It may not be your dog. It may be... the life you save may be your own and it may be your dogs also.”
The kits come in a backpack allowing the handler to carry it in the field with them for immediate access.
The kits are available through Protecting K-9 Heroes which sends these kits to police departments in the US and Australia, and to military K-9 units deploying overseas.
