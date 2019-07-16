St. X releases list of Xaverian Brothers credibly accused of sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Xavier High School in Louisville has released a list of Xaverian Brothers who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
The list contains the names of 14 men who were previously assigned to St. X.
It was complied by a retired FBI agent who looked into allegations dating back decades.
Along with the list of names, the school released a statement which said, in part, “With this release, the Brothers are confessing, repenting and asking forgiveness from the survivors of abuse in order to begin, hopefully, to heal.”
Three of the Brothers are actually accused of abusing students at St. X. Their names are marked with an asterisks in the lists below.
Deceased or former Brothers with a credible or established offense against a minor (anyone under the age of 18):
- Brother "Ricardo" Albert Kerressey (1938-1942)
- Brother "Francis Jerome" William Burns (1939-1940)
- Brother "Alois" Donald O'Toole (1940-1941)
- Brother "Brennan" John Devoe (1953-1960)
- Brother "Bosco" Thomas Harrison (1956-1963)
- Brother "Kentigern" William Carbin (1958-1962)*
- Brother "Barton" George Gardiner (1959-1964)
- Brother "Damian" John McMahon (1965-1974)
- Brother "Pierre" James McCormack (1973-1984)*
Deceased or former Xaverian Brothers with an allegation of an offense against a minor (anyone under the age of 18) that could not be fully investigated to determine credibility, but for which there is a reasonable possibility (semblance of truth) that the alleged offense occurred:
- Brother "Cosmas" Francis Dailey (1932, 1941)
- Brother "Rudolph" Thomas Holihan (1934-1936)
- Brother "Jerome" Leroy Lamont (1952-1957)
- Brother "Remigius" Francis O'Lone (1952-1955)
- Brother “Lucas” Charles Cummings (1967-1977)*
According to the Xaverian Brothers, reasons a full investigation was not completed can include “that the allegation was brought forward after the death or departure of the Brother or that historic information on the allegation is incomplete.”
The statement from St. X accompanying the list went on to say:
“Please know that for many years, we have had in place strict protections for the students in our care, enforced through zero tolerance for any violation. Additionally, any allegation or information is reported immediately to the civil authorities.
If you or someone you know has been abused, or if you have knowledge of any child sexual abuse, please report it to the civil authorities and to the Xaverian Brothers if it involves a member of their community.
As a faith community, we pray for justice and peace for survivors of abuse and continue to work with purpose to eradicate this scourge from the Church.
For questions, please contact Brother Edward Driscoll, C.F.X., General Superior, Xaverian Brothers at 4409 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore MD, 410.644.0034.”
