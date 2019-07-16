StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

A few items to watch in the days ahead...
Flash flooding & Strong T-Storm Potential into Wednesday
Thursday AM T-Storm Potential
Potential Heat Advisories into the Weekend
This afternoon... our viewing area looks divided once again with another hot/humid afternoon along/east of I-65. Areas west will battle an increase in very heavy thunderstorms. Some with not only a flash flood threat but also for damaging winds. With the motion more north than east, it will take awhile to build the action into the I-65 corridor. Use caution if you plan to travel.
Tonight... downpours will shift more east but also decrease in coverage. However, rainfall intensity may not fade much with any downpour that can develop overnight. So once again, use caution if you have travel plans tonight.
Wednesday... most of the downpours will pop along/east of I-65. The severe wind threat lowers but the risk for very heavy rainfall will continue.
Thursday... there is a small window showing up that a piece of energy may dive in behind the our “Barry” low pressure in the morning hours. If this trend continues, we will have to raise the t-storm risk. Right now, we are still trending the upper air pattern on that piece before locking it in.
FRIDAY-WEEKEND
All about the heat. Highs well into the 90s with the heat index likely to average out in the 100-105° range. A few locations (including the city) could cross into the 105-108° range and that would mean Heat Advisories would be needed. Take it easy regardless this weekend as that is some dangerous heat if you don’t take precautions.
NEXT WEEK
A decent front looks to drop in from the north. This will increase the rainfall chances again but also knock down the heat for a few days. We will appreciate both by that point.
Stay close to forecast updates...especially over the next couple of days.
