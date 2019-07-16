Suspicious activity before SWAT situation observed by neighbors, doorbell camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A stabbing and SWAT standoff sent shock waves through the Paristown Pointe neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
The suspect, 32-year-old Robert Allen, is accused of breaking into a stranger’s home on Goullon Court and stabbing the man in the face.
A handful of neighbors came in contact with Allen before the attack. They said they had weird encounters with him and were concerned.
“Oh my goodness gracious it’s unnerving,” JoAnn Robinson said.
Robinson lives on Vine Street. She said Allen was in her backyard just minutes before the attack.
“He went to the next door neighbor’s house, then he ran back up behind my house,” Robinson said. “Then he tried to get in Nick’s house in the back and he couldn’t get in Nick’s house so they said, ‘What are you doing? You don’t belong here! You need to leave!'”
From Vine Street, Allen apparently went to East Breckinridge.
“I was up in my bedroom watching TV and the doorbell rang and I have a camera doorbell so I went down to look at it and it was somebody I didn’t know," Jim Murphy, he lives on East Breckinridge, said. "But when I was coming downstairs I saw him leave the property.”
Murphy’s doorbell camera shows Allen ringing the bell, opening the storm door and leaving quickly.
Murphy knew something was off, so he snapped pictures of the man walking away towards Goullon Court.
“As I was posting it on Nextdoor, I heard somebody scream ‘help,’” Murphy said.
Abby Pullis was out walking her dog when she saw six cop cars zip past her.
“We tried to come home and we couldn’t because as soon as we got within a couple feet of the house, of our own house across the street, we got yelled at by a SWAT team," Pullis said. “And that’s when I realized there was a SWAT truck parked in our front yard. They like drove over the pavement and put a hole in it.”
The aftermath of the stabbing was captured on a neighbor’s camera. They got the victim help while SWAT worked to get the suspect out of the house.
“With all the blaring of the ‘come out! Come out! We’re not going to hurt you’ and all of that and it just… wow,” Robinson said. “You just don’t expect that.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.