Tonight At 7: Fleeing the force, officers trade LMPD badges for those in other departments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They are the Louisville cops who've been around the block. They know the people, the law and the streets.
But WAVE 3 News found out many are taking all that experience somewhere else, leaving some of the most crime-ridden areas with less-experienced officers.
For the last few years, the number of officers leaving LMPD has continued to rise. Add to that the elimination of an upcoming recruit class and the department now expects there to be about 60 fewer officers on the street.
Skylar Graudick is just one of 119 LMPD officers who’ve left the department in the past year. That’s nearly 10 percent of the entire force. Many more are expected to retire before the end of August because of how their pensions would be affected.
For the past couple of years, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have kept track of the number of LMPD officers retiring or quitting the department. The numbers show a growing trend seen since fiscal year 2015, when 83 officers either resigned or retired. That number increased to 147 in 2018.
(The graph below shows the number of officers that have either quit or retired in the past year by rank)
WAVE 3 News’ investigation found a number of officers who have both retired, quit or are going to, or have applied to other departments, like Middletown or Shepherdsville police.
According to a salary analysis conducted by the River City FOP, Louisville Metro Police ranks in the 20th percentile for officer salary when compared with surrounding cities, including Jeffersontown, Shively, Shelby County, St. Matthews and Jeffersonville. The study used the median officer salary. The department ranked in the 30th percentile when compared to sister cities such as Nashville and Cincinnati for officer salaries.
Other local departments, like Shepherdsville, have raised their pay and spruced up their benefits package with affordable health care, $180 a month for a family plan which includes dental and vision coverage.
