Victims identified in deadly Burlington crash involving two vehicles, dump truck

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a car, a minivan and a dump truck Tuesday morning in Burlington.
Deputies were called to the 4300 of Burlington Pike around 11:33 a.m.
The preliminary investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office indicates the driver of a 2016 red Honda Civic was headed westbound on Burlington Pike when an SUV slowed to make a right-hand turn into a driveway, causing the Civic to slow down as well.
The sheriff’s office says it’s believed that the driver of a 2005 blue Kia Sedona minivan tried to avoid a collision with the Civic but hit the rear driver’s side bumper which caused the Sedona to cross the double yellow line into the eastbound lane of Burlington Pike.
A yellow 2000 Freightliner dump truck headed eastbound struck the Sedona head on, causing both vehicles to turn over.
According to the sheriff’s office, James Harrison, 31, and his wife, Cheyenne Harrison, 30, of Petersburg, Ky., had to be extricated from the Sedona and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators haven’t determined yet who was driving the Sedona.
The driver of the SUV was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
The dump truck driver also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Cincinnati.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.