Vandals target President Trump on I-65 billboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning commuters got quite the surprise along Interstate 65 on Tuesday.
Northbound drivers near the Fairgrounds got a clear view of a billboard originally used to promote Churchill Downs and “America’s Day At The Races.”
Vandals, however, turned the message into a “Trump 2020” promotion, changing the text to read “America’s Day As The Racist.”
President Donald Trump received heavy criticism over the weekend after posting several tweets that many considered to be racist, suggesting that several Democratic congresswomen should fix the “crime-infested places from which they came.” It wasn’t the first time Trump has been accused of being racist.
The vandalized billboard has since been taken down.
