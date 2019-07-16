Voting open for 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voting is happening now for the 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
Forty-seven states are participating in the contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers, including Kentucky State Police and Indiana State Police.
KSP showed off its Dodge Charger in front of Churchill Downs. The agency won the contest in 2018.
ISP hasn’t submitted its photo to the organization yet.
Voting is happening through July 30 at 3 p.m. To see all the photos of the cruisers and vote for your favorite, click or tap here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.