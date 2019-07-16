Wording to prohibit tattoos over scarring removed from proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A portion of a proposal that would prohibit tattooing over scar tissue has been removed.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services said they changed the proposed administrative regulation after receiving more than 600 public comments.
In a press release, CHFS stated, “The intent of the language prohibiting the tattooing of skin that is scarred should have been to prohibit the tattooing of freshly scarred skin. However, that part was left out of the filed version of this administrative regulation. The Cabinet agrees there is a lack of available evidence to support this prohibition.”
The changes made to the proposal include:
- Removes the prohibition against tattooing over scarred skin
- Updates definitions for autoclave, disinfectant, hand-washing and sterilization
- Specifies that a studio using all disposable products is exempt from the clean room and autoclave requirements
- Updates the record keeping procedures to allow for more modern procedures
- Revises the requirements for a temporary event license and workstation size
The updated regulations were filed with the Legislative Research Commission and will be presented in August.
To read the full amendment, click here.
