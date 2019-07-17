ALERT DAY: Scattered storms today; Excessive heat through the weekend

- THURSDAY - SUNDAY (7/18 - 7/21)
- THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Heat index values nearing/exceeding 105°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day.
Gusty winds may accompany the strongest of today's storms.
Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures still climb to near 90° this afternoon. Higher humidity will result in heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.
Rain chances fade through the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s overnight. Some areas of patchy fog are possible overnight in areas that see the clouds clear.
Scattered storms remain in Thursday's forecast mainly from mid-morning through the early afternoon. Highs soar into the mid-90s tomorrow with a heat index over 100°.
The scorching temperatures persist through the weekend with highs in the upper 90s. Since it will feel like 105° to 115° at times, an Excessive Heat Watch is in place for the region Thursday through Sunday.
A front pushes through Monday bringing scattered storms back to the forecast and ushering in cooler air for the middle of the next work week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy; Scattered thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 90° (heat index near 100°)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; Isolated showers (20%); LOW: 75°
THURSDAY - ALERT DAY: Partly sunny; Hot & humid; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 95° (heat index near 100°)
