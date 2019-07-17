Food truck vendors sue Metro Council over open records request

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible food truck regulations were brought up in Metro Council again Tuesday night.
A committee changed the proposed ordinance to remove a rule that food trucks can only reserve up to 25 percent of the metered spaces on any street.
The ordinance would also create new guidelines for pedestrian safety, and limit noise from generators.
But the full council hasn’t voted on it yet.
Before Tuesday night’s meeting, a small group of food truck vendors and an attorney from the Institute for Justice held a news conference announcing a lawsuit against four Metro Council members.
The group says councilmembers Brandon Coan (D-District 8), Barbara Sexton-Smith (D-District 2), Scott Reed (R-District 16) and Pat Mulvihill (D-District 10) have refused to respond to an open records request regarding food trucks and restaurants.
