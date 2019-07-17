FORECAST: Dangerous heat brings Alert Days for rest of week

- THURSDAY - SUNDAY (7/18 - 7/21)
- Excessive Heat WATCH - All of WAVE Country
- THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Heat index values 105-115°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few downpours Wednesday afternoon will fade this evening, only to see an isolated chance overnight.
Temperatures will stay warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s in the city, a few degrees cooler in the suburbs.
Any thunderstorms that pass by will produce locally heavy rain and lightning.
Get ready for a heat wave with temperatures reaching the warmest levels of the season so far. Highs will top out in the middle 90s with a heat index above 100 degrees. With that an Excessive Heat WARNING has been issued through Sunday; consequently we’ve flagged each day an Alert Day to bring attention to the matter.
Scattered thunderstorms on Thursday will be the only relief from the heat and the chance is small and generally confined to parts of Kentucky.
The heat and humidity build even more by Friday and Saturday with heat-index values nearing 110° which can lead to heat stroke if you don’t take precautions and limit exposure.
Expect the heat to continue Sunday, but an increase in cloud cover and a slight chance for a thundershower may help a bit. We’ll take what we can get at this point. Hang in there though; much cooler and more pleasant weather is in the Earliest Alert Outlook for next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, isolated downpour possible (20% chance). LOW: 75°
THURSDAY - ALERT DAY: Hazy, hot and humid, scattered thunderstorms possible (30% chance). HIGH: 95° (heat index near 102°-108°)
FRIDAY- ALERT DAY: Hazy, hot and humid, isolated thunderstorms (10% chance). HIGH: 96° (heat index near 104°-110°)
