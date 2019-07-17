FORECAST: Thunderstorm risk until Thursday then it’s all about the heat!

- THURSDAY - SUNDAY (7/18 - 7/21)
- Excessive Heat WATCH - All of WAVE Country
- THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Heat index values 105-115°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a humid afternoon with a few more downpours and isolated thunderstorms to track. Locally heavy rain will be the main hazards with some areas not evening picking up a sprinkle. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm once again to near 90 degrees with the heat index into the mid 90s.
The radar looks to quiet down this evening but we could experience a few downpours/thunderstorms towards sunrise. Thursday is when the heat will really kick in with highs well into the 90s and heat index values near/above 105°! There will be a small risk for thunderstorms to redevelop across Kentucky in the midday and afternoon hours. That will be the only relief from the heat.
This heat wave will continue to get more intense Friday and Saturday with heat index values nearing/exceeding 110° which can lead to heat stroke if you don’t take precautions and limit exposure. It will remain very hot on Sunday but a small increase in afternoon clouds and perhaps a thunderstorms may help a few locations in beating the heat.
There are big changes coming next week with cooler and pleasant weather moving in. Hang in there!
REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered downpours/thunder (40% chance). HIGH: 90° (heat index near 97°)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm toward sunrise (20% chance). LOW: 75°
THURSDAY - ALERT DAY: Hazy and humid, a few thunderstorms possible (30% chance) in Kentucky. HIGH: 95° (heat index near 108°)
