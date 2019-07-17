Gas prices on the rise; where is it cheapest in the Louisville area?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gas prices in Louisville have risen more than seven cents per gallon over the last week, and speculation continues that they may continue to spike in the wake of Hurricane Barry.
According to a GasBuddy price report on Monday, the cheapest gallon of gas in Louisville was available for $2.46, and the most expensive was $3.09.
Wednesday’s cheapest prices can be found here.
The national average this week is $2.79, about three cents higher than last week and 11 cents higher than a month ago.
GasBuddy provided a list of the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas on July 15 in each of the last 10 years:
July 15, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
July 15, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
July 15, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
July 15, 2015: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
July 15, 2014: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)
July 15, 2013: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)
July 15, 2012: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
July 15, 2011: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
July 15, 2010: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
July 15, 2009: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)
